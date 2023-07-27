SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, thousands of city workers in San Jose could go on strike in August if a deal with the city is not reached soon. The unionized city workers have been on the job since June 30 without a new contract.

Negotiations between the city and unions have broken down and now the unions are ready to ask workers if they are willing to go out on strike. Two unions, representing 4,500 San Jose city workers, have called for a strike vote on August 1.

These are workers at city facilities including libraries and the airport. The unions say that a strike could also impact emergency response times and affordable housing in San Jose.

The unions say that they have been negotiating with the city for months and are asking for competitive wages and benefits and that the city address staffing shortages.

In a statement to KRON4, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he believes workers should be fairly compensated, adding, “We are committed to continuing to negotiate a deal that’s fair to everyone – our workers and our residents who rely on the essential services our city provides.”

The union says that at this point there are currently no further negotiations on the calendar.