San Jose closes all park amenities amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose announced Friday it has closed park amenities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Park amenities include, playgrounds, sports areas and exercise equipment. All are off limits during the closure to protect public health by order of the County Health Order.
Those who disobey the closures risk being fined $100 or more.
To report a violation, call 311.
