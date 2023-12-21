(KRON) — A man who owns a San Jose-based management company was sentenced Wednesday to serve six months in jail for embezzling money from over a dozen hotels.

Henry Flynn, 57, owner and CEO of Kubo, provided management services to small hotels in Lake Tahoe and the San Francisco Bay Area. Flynn was previously convicted in 2008 of grand theft for embezzling from his then-employer, Vasona Management.

As CEO of Kubo, he was accused of pocketing tens of thousands in fraudulently-obtained insurance funds, Santa Clara County prosecutors said.

Flynn employed personnel to manage the hotels and obtained workers’ compensation insurance for those employees. Records from 2015-2018 showed that for those policy years, Kubo over-estimated the insurance needs of some clients, resulting in premium over-payments of tens of thousands of dollars per year. However, when the insurance providers refunded the over-payments, Flynn pocketed the refund checks and put some of them into his personal accounts, the District Attorney’s Office said.

In 2018, a client reported concerns about potential criminal conduct by Flynn and Kubo. The DA’s Bureau of Investigation said it obtained records from Kubo’s workers’ compensation insurance carriers, which ultimately revealed the theft.

Flynn plead guilty to grand theft. In addition to his jail sentence, Flynn paid back over $195,000 in restitution to the victims. He will also be placed on probation for three years, and he must notify his clients of his conviction.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “We have a steady stream of small business victims duped by predatory criminals.”

The DA’s Office suggests the following steps to prevent embezzlement: