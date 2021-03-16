San Jose confirms new police chief Anthony Mata

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Anthony Mata will be the next chief of the San Jose Police Department, city officials announced Tuesday.

He was selected after nationwide recruitment.

Mata brings 30 years of broad and progressive law enforcement experience.

“It is the greatest honor of my professional career to lead this great department at this time of needed social and organizational change. I humbly but enthusiastically approach the challenge of guiding and supporting our dedicated workforce while also advocating for our community as we re-imagine community safety together,” Chief Mata said.

Mata joined SJPD as a police officer in March 1996. He served in all ranks of the SJPD and ascended to deputy chief, and he currently serves as an executive officer.

“I am ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead and to lead our great workforce in positive changes for the betterment of department members and the community. I will improve our police services through community partnerships and will engage in inter-departmental efforts to ensure that together we provide the best services to our entire community,” Chief Mata added.

He will start the new role on March 22, 2021.