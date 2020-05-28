San Jose cooling centers reopen for last day of heat wave

SAN JOSE (KRON) – If you’re looking for some relief from the heat in the South Bay, we’ve got you covered!
Today is the last day cooling centers will be open in the following locations:
- Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose 95116
- Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave., San Jose 95124
- Seven Trees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr., San Jose 95111
- Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose 95116
- Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Ave., San Jose 95117
Thursday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Keep in mind there will be limited capacity – so get there early if you can.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and everyone is required to wear a face mask.
Additionally, all visitors will have their temperatures checked and must undergo a health screening before entering.
