San Jose cooling centers reopen for last day of heat wave

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – If you’re looking for some relief from the heat in the South Bay, we’ve got you covered!

Today is the last day cooling centers will be open in the following locations:

  • Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose 95116
  • Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave., San Jose 95124
  • Seven Trees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr., San Jose 95111
  • Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose 95116
  • Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Ave., San Jose 95117

Thursday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep in mind there will be limited capacity – so get there early if you can.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and everyone is required to wear a face mask.

Additionally, all visitors will have their temperatures checked and must undergo a health screening before entering.

