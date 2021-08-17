San Jose Councilmember Dev Davis enters mayoral race

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Councilmember Dev Davis has entered the race that will decide San Jose’s next mayor.

Davis is the latest candidate to enter the mayoral race as she joins fellow Councilmember Raul Peralez and activist Johnathan Royce Esteban — who are all eyeing to be the next mayor of the 10th largest city in the nation.

“[The campaign] will be focused on building a safe, clean, and thriving San Jose,” said Davis.

For the past four years, Davis has served on the city council representing District 6, which include neighborhoods in Willow Glen and the Rose Garden.

Before being elected in 2016, Davis spent 12 years as an education researcher for Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CRED).

According to her website, since arriving in the city, Davis has taken on several roles including:

Chair of the city’s Early Care and Education Committee

Delegate to the Junior League of California’s State Public Affairs Committee

President of the North Willow Glen Neighborhood Association

Public relations chair for the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Playground Committee

If elected as mayor, Davis tells KRON4 News her main focus will be to ensure the city recovers from the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

“One of the things we’ve learned during the pandemic is that we are better together and we are only going to be resilient if everyone in our entire city is healthy and thriving,” said Davis.

“And I’ve learned from my four and a half years in office how important it is to have the whole community together and working in the same direction.”

Davis’ campaign also focuses on ensuring public safety, helping San Jose businesses, building more affordable housing and opposing opportunity housing which seeks to rezone residential areas to make way for multi-family homes.

With the help from Davis and her office, the city opened up a brand new homeless housing site on Evans Lane this year — and is something Davis says she plans on continuing if elected as mayor.

Councilmember Dev Davis interviewed by KRON4 News at the Evans Lane housing community.

“This site right here on Evans Lane is one of my motivations,” said Davis.

“I think it’s important for us to have a safe, clean and thriving city, and we need to do that by starting with people most in need.”

After successfully being re-elected as District 6’s representative in 2020, Davis looks to continue the work she started four years ago.

“Really the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our city and we need to come out of that together,” said Davis.

“And start attracting businesses, tourists, and residents back to our downtown as well.”

More candidates are expected to join the race in the coming months as the primary election is set to begin in June 2022.