SAN JOSE (KRON) – One Bay Area city is trying to get rid of its ban on car cruising. One councilmember said it’s discriminatory.

Car cruising has been prohibited in the streets of San Jose for 30 years. It’s a popular activity in the Mexican-American community.

Now, city councilmember Raul Peralez has proposed lifting the decades-old ban.

Car cruising became a phenomenon in the 1960s and 70s during the Chicano civil rights movement.

These cars have been altered to ride very low to the road — it’s why they’re also called lowriders. The cars have become a symbol of the Latino community.

But, in the early 1990’s, many cities including San Jose implemented local ordinances prohibiting cruising.

There was a misconception the people driving these cars were part of gangs or involved in criminal activity.

Peralez says the ban discriminates against the Mexican-American culture and heritage.

He has spoken about his own experience, being stopped dozens of times while cruising.

Peralez added there’ve been no fines collected in the last 20 years regarding cruising.

This proposal has already been approved by one city council committee. Now the councilmembers have to agree.