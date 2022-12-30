YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married.

The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and Yang were sitting in their Dodge Ram when the vehicle was struck by the rocks.

Yosemite officials said the rocks fell 1,000 feet. The rocks pushed the vehicle off the road, and it landed on the embankment of the Merced River.

In total, park officials said about 185 tons of rock were involved in the rockslide. It affected 500 feet of the road, forcing it to close for the rest of the day Tuesday.

Wet weather in the Bay Area has put the region at risk for similar events. In Fremont on Friday, a mudslide blocked Niles Canyon Road in all directions.