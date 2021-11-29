San Jose daycare employee charged with sexually assaulting child

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a daycare employee on charges of sexual abuse against a child.

Julio Carrasco-Diaz, 62, is accused of sexually assaulting a child at the daycare on McGinness Ave between 2011-2019, according to the San Jose Police Department. The child was under the age of 14.

“These incidents were recently reported and we believe there could be more victims because of the suspect’s employment status at the time of the abuse,” the news release said Monday.

Police did not name the specific daycare, but said it was licensed.

Do you have any information about this case or suspect? Contact Detective Hahn with the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 537-1394.