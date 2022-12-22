SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is behind bars Thursday night for allegedly selling drugs laced with fentanyl to high school students. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Simon Armendariz sold the drugs to 15-year-olds who attended Los Gatos High School.

Armendariz made his first court appearance Thursday.

Santa Clara Police say their investigation into drug use at Los Gatos High School began when a 15-year-old girl overdosed in the bathroom of a narcotics anonymous meeting.

The pill was a counterfeit Percocet laced with the deadly drug — fentanyl. Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Eunice Lee says further investigating led police to Armendariz.

“There were four victims that were minors at the time. We believe that the evidence will show that defendant Armendariz was selling and furnishing drugs through various areas of downtown Los Gatos including the high school and a church,” Lee said.

The DA’s office says Armendariz went by the names Risky and Madman to sell the drugs. He would meet his clients in locations around downtown Los Gatos, including the parking lot of Los Gatos High and a nearby church.

The 23-year-old pled not guilty Thursday to the drug charges against him. A judge denied bail, citing his past felony charges of making criminal threats and assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

“I don’t think that there is any monetary figure that can ensure the release of the defendant to satisfactorily protect the public and the victims that are involved in this case,” Lee said.

The DA’s office claims that Armendariz’s student clientele were so aware of the risks they were taking that they carried Narcan in case of an overdose.

Investigators say that the alleged drug dealer would deliver the $10 pills to Los Gatos High School, selling to one particular student before first period.

“This isn’t a war on drugs this is a struggle to save lives. Minors were targeted here as well as victims who can be killed with one use of fentanyl,” Lee said.

A preliminary hearing for Armendariz is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 35 of the San Jose courthouse. The judge on Thursday set no bail.