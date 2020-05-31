San Jose declares citywide curfew for next 7 days

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose announced Sunday they are implementing a citywide curfew in an attempt to deter violent protests.

The curfew is from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to City Manager Dave Sykes.

The order begins immediately and will remain in effect for the next seven days.

This comes after George Floyd protests turned violent in the city on Friday.

Protesters blocked Highway 101 and video shows some people smashing car windows and lighting things no fire.

Authorities say 38 people were arrested following the protest.

One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several other officers had minor injuries due to rocks and bottles being thrown at them, according to authorities.

Additionally, eight patrol cars were vandalized.

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: