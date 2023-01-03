SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate.

After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there is projected to be more flooding on Wednesday. The San Jose Police Department said any unhoused people in creek areas must evacuate. The order is not for people who live in homes.

“If you are in the banks of the waterway, your life is in danger,” SJPD said. “You are ordered to evacuate from the creek immediately.”

SJPD will announce the evacuations over a loud-speaker along Coyote, Guadalupe and Penetencia Creeks. The Office of Emergency Management will also use a long-range audio device to communicate the order Tuesday night and Wednesday.

San José Mayor Matt Mahan urged other residents of the city to begin preparing for the weather. Steps to prepare include the following.