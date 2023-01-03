SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate.
After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there is projected to be more flooding on Wednesday. The San Jose Police Department said any unhoused people in creek areas must evacuate. The order is not for people who live in homes.
“If you are in the banks of the waterway, your life is in danger,” SJPD said. “You are ordered to evacuate from the creek immediately.”
SJPD will announce the evacuations over a loud-speaker along Coyote, Guadalupe and Penetencia Creeks. The Office of Emergency Management will also use a long-range audio device to communicate the order Tuesday night and Wednesday.
San José Mayor Matt Mahan urged other residents of the city to begin preparing for the weather. Steps to prepare include the following.
- City Departments continue to staff enhanced operation in the field supported by the Department Operations Centers and the Emergency Operations Center.
- San José Fire Department is preparing for potential swift water rescue operations.
- Residents can find storm and safety tips on the City’s Storm Preparedness webpage HERE.
- Residents should subscribe to emergency alerts HERE.
- Sand and sandbags are provided free by Valley Water, find a pick-up site HERE.
- Seniors or mobility impaired: Alert your family or friends so they are prepared to assist you should conditions change.
- Pack a bag with important documents, medicines, spare clothes.
- Power outages may occur: Charge devices and locate flashlights and batteries.
- Stay away from creeks, rivers and waterways.
- Do not drive on flooded roads.
- Report blocked drains and other storm-related issues at 408-794-1900.