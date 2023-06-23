(KRON) — A San Jose doctor has been convicted of 12 counts of illegally prescribing opioids by a federal jury, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday. Donald Siao was found guilty of distributing the controlled substances oxycodone and hydrocodone outside of the usual course of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Siao, 58, is a licensed physician who practices family medicine in San Jose, the DOJ stated. Trial evidence showed that he was identified in a separate prescription fraud investigation after investigators discovered Siao had written 8,201 prescriptions for controlled substance medications in just one year, between May 2016 and May 2017.

During the course of an ensuing investigation, Siao prescribed oxycodone and hydrocodone in “increasing quantities” over 17 visits from four undercover officers posing as patients, the DOJ said. Despite complaining only of vague pain or discomfort, requesting specific opioids by name, and admitting to sharing the pills with friends and coworkers, the undercover officers got prescriptions from Siao.

At the trial, further evidence established that Siao prescribed dangerous opioids to patients identified as “E.J.” and “A.J.,” a mother and son, despite “obvious red flags.” Siao continued to prescribe opioids to the mother, E.J., after she claimed her pills had been lost or stolen. This was despite Siao getting an alert from E.J.’s insurer regarding her opioid prescription and being informed that E.J. was jailed for selling pills.

Siao also prescribed opioids to the son, A.J., after he overdosed twice. Siao continued to prescribe opioids to A.J. after he repeatedly claimed his pills were stolen and had been flagged by a previous provider for drug-seeking behavior.

Further evidence at the trial cited by DOJ said that Siao refused to heed warnings that his prescriptions were dangerous.

Siao will be sentenced on Nov. 7, 2023. Each of the 12 counts he is facing carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The DOJ is also seeking the forfeiture of his medical license.