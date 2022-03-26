SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision around Santa Clara Street and 28th Street, authorities say.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

One driver and two passengers were present in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for a DUI after the incident, officials say.

All three people were admitted into a local hospital with major injuries.

All three victims are currently stabilized, according to a tweet by the San Jose Police Media Relations.

The investigation is ongoing.