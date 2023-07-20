SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A HazMat unit and firefighters responded to Muwekma Ohlone Middle School on 2nd and Hedding streets Thursday morning after a car crashed on campus.

A woman was driving a silver Subaru when her car smashed through a wall surrounding the school’s pool chemical storage area at 8:36 a.m., police said. The Subaru caught on fire next to the chemicals.

“Officers assisted with getting the driver out of the vehicle. SJ Fire and Hazmat Unit assisted with vehicle fire and securing pool chemicals,” the San Jose Police Department wrote.

The cause and circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and she is cooperating with the police investigation, SJPD told KRON4.