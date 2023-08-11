(KRON) — A driver died after a two-vehicle crash in San Jose Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department tweeted. The crash happened near the intersection of Berryessa Road and Sabal Drive.

Westbound Berryessa will be closed from Piedmont to Sabal as police investigate the deadly crash. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The two drivers involved were both taken to the hospital where one of them died. The second driver has unknown injuries, SJPD said.

The crash marks the 29th fatal collision in San Jose for 2023, authorities said. It is the 30th traffic death of the year.

SJPD responded to the call of this collision at around 5:02 p.m.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.