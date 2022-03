SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police in San Jose responded to a crash Wednesday evening that claimed the city’s 21st traffic fatality victim this year.

The solo-vehicle wreck was reported about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th and Santa Clara streets, near San Jose State University.

The driver of the car died at the scene, according to police.

No other information about the crash has been released.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.