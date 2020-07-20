San Jose Earthquakes begin game with moment of silence to honor Black Lives Matter

REUNION, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Players of the San Jose Earthquakes kneel prior to their game against the Seattle Sounders during the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 10, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. The final score was 0-0. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) — Major League Soccer is back and the San Jose Earthquakes wanted to make some things clear.

“First things first: Black Lives Matter,” the organization tweeted Sunday as it kicked off its third game back since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chicago Fire face the Earthquakes in an MLS Is Back tournament match at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Players, officials and coaches of each team took a knee, some with their fists up, during a moment of silence before the game began.

Latest Sports Headlines: