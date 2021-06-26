San Jose Earthquakes host fans at full capacity

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, a big soccer match for the San Jose Earthquakes as they are playing against the LA Galaxy.

The game is known as the “California Clasico” and the first major sporting event in Santa Clara County at full capacity.

The game was sold out.

Fans are really excited to be back, for a lot of them this game is a family reunion.

“I haven’t seen these people in like a year and a half and today I love it I just can’t wait to hug them all,” Luis Ramirez said.

San Jose Earthquake fans arrived early to tailgate for the first time in more than a year.

“This is the first outing in a while you know we’re just excited here we’re here to see Chicharito even though I’m a Quakes fan,” Vicente Gonzalez said. “And we’re here just having a good time with the family.”

Gus Camillinga hired a band for his company gathering.

“This occasion is very symbolic to us as a company we come to every one of these events and have a good time as you can see,” he said.

The Quakes are playing against the LA Galaxy and it’s the first major sporting event in Santa Clara County without any COVID restrictions.

The tailgate parking lot was filled with tents, food and music hours before the main event.

“Go Quakes! Beat LA!”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The team will also be honoring hundreds of frontline workers during half time.