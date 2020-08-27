San Jose Earthquakes release statement after postponing Wednesday’s game amid nationwide boycotts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes released a statement after postponing Wednesday’s match versus the Portland Timbers.
“The San Jose Earthquakes organization stands with the Black community, our players, the Bay Area, and the nation in the fight against injustice and inequality,” the statement read. “We support our players’ decision to not play tonight’s match in an effort to shed light on the racial injustice in our country. We will continue to use our platform to make change.”
Several organizations across the NBA and MLB postponed games Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The San Francisco Giants postponed their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jacob Blake was shot from behind seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police were attempting to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute, when Blake was tased.
