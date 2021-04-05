San Jose Earthquakes stadium renamed to PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes stadium has been renamed.

The soccer stadium is called PayPal Park as part of a 10-year sponsorship agreement between the team and tech company.

“PayPal is deeply committed to San Jose, and we are excited to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes to introduce PayPal Park to our passionate Quakes community and local small businesses,” said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. “This is a unique opportunity to partner with a valued sporting brand and strong community of fans, as we draw on our digital payments technology and work together to redefine the future of live event experiences.”

According to the Monday announcement, the stadium will regularly reserve 250 free seats for people in underserved communities. They’ll also get free transportation to and from the home games.

Local youth and nonprofit groups will also get access to play on the field and watch the Earthquakes’ training sessions.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to find a stadium naming rights partner that aligns with our vision of uplifting the local community,” said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee. “PayPal is a highly respected global brand with its headquarters less than two miles from our Front Office. We’re excited to partner on a number of initiatives that aim to support local small businesses and underserved youth, while also making the stadium a more touchless experience for our guests.”

PayPal will outfit the stadium with touch-free payment options, like scanning QR codes to pay or paying through the PayPal or Venmo apps.

The stadium will also highlight small businesses during home games, and allow for community events at the stadium when it’s not in use for games.