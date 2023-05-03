(KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes face defending MLS Cup Champion LA FC at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

This is the first time the team has played a regular season match at Levi’s Stadium since 2015, and 45,000 fans are expected to attend. The Earthquakes are in the fifth spot in the Western Conference out of 14 teams with a 4-3-3 record, while LAFC is in the third spot.

The Quakes are also hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration set to start at 1:30 p.m. at Levi’s. Former Mexican National team members and other local celebrities will be in attendance signing autographs, along with live music, food, games and more.

The Earthquakes are working with the Bay Area 2026 World Cup Bid Committee and the San Francisco 49ers to make Levi’s Stadium and the Bay Area a premier international soccer destination.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman spoke with Earthquakes Club President Jared Shawlee to learn more. Watch the interview using the video player above.