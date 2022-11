SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing. The first match was on Sunday at 8 a.m. with Ecuador defeating Qatar 2-0, and the United States will begin play Monday morning.

Good news for South Bay soccer fans, the San Jose Earthquakes are hosting a watch party for every match until the World Cup Final on Dec. 18. Here is this week’s schedule below (all times PT) and which venue is hosting the watch party.

Nov. 21 5 a.m. England-Iran Old Wagon Saloon Nov. 21 8 a.m. Senegal-Netherlands Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 21 11 a.m. USA-Wales Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 22 5 a.m. Denmark-Tunisia Old Wagon Saloon Nov. 22 8 a.m. Mexico-Poland Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 22 11 a.m. France-Australia Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 23 5 a.m. Germany-Japan Old Wagon Saloon Nov. 23 8 a.m. Spain-Costa Rica Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 23 11 a.m. Belgium-Canada Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 24 5 a.m. Uruguay-South Korea Old Wagon Saloon Nov. 24 8 a.m. Portugal-Ghana Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 24 11 a.m. Brazil-Serbia Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 25 5 a.m. Qatar-Senegal Old Wagon Saloon Nov. 25 8 a.m. Netherlands-Ecuador** Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 25 11 a.m. England-USA** Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 26 5 a.m. Poland-Saudi Arabia Old Wagon Saloon Nov. 26 8 a.m. France-Denmark** Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub Nov. 26 11 a.m. Argentina-Mexico** Old Wagon Saloon, O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub San Jose Earthquake’s World Cup Watch Party Schedule from 11/21-11/26

**The Earthquakes will also host a watch party at the street festival by San Pedro Square in San Jose.

Old Wagon Saloon is located at 73 N San Pedro St. O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub is located at 25 N San Pedro St. You can RSVP to the watch parties HERE. The Earthquake’s full watch party schedule can be viewed HERE.

San Francisco is also hosting watch parties. Click here to view the schedule for San Francisco’s World Cup Village.