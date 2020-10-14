San Jose fatal crashes cause outdoor dining concerns

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A troubling trend now has some restaurant owners concerned about the dangers of outdoor dining in San Jose.

Sunday, eight people were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into customers eating outside at this restaurant.

Tuesday, one of the victims died from her injuries. Just hours after that crash, police say a woman hit a man with her truck in a separate crash at a food trailer killing him.

“Ultimately it is up to the driver to have an awareness of what’s going around them,” said Nikita Sinha.

She’s with Calwalks, a non-profit aimed at improving pedestrian safety across the state.

She says outdoor dining, while a needed resource to help struggling businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, it also comes with risks.

“Parking lots right now are a shared space. The onus is on the driver to maintain an awareness as you operate a huge vehicle that can potentially be dangerous.”

The fatal crashes are now raising concerns about how to keep it from happening again. At both crashes, police say the drivers appeared to have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

And in both locations, there were no protective barriers to keep cars from plowing into pedestrians.

Some restaurant owners said the crashes now have them re-evaluating their own safety protocols.

Some plan to install their own protection. While others say, it will remain a concern until Santa Clara County resumes indoor dining.

