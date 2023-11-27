(KRON) — A woman who fatally struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk early Sunday had two kids in the vehicle, according to the San Jose Police Department. SJPD patrol officers responded to a hit-and-run report at around 12:34 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Capitol Expressway and Bluefield Drive.

An investigation determined that a white 2016 Range Rover SUV was being driven by a woman and occupied by two juvenile passengers. The SUV was headed east on the Capitol Expressway when it hit a man who was crossing southbound. The man was in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The male pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver was later located at her residence and taken into custody without incident, police said.

She was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges that included felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and child endangerment.

The victim’s identity will be released pending confirmation by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin, SJPD said.

The incident marked San Jose’s 44th fatal collision, 46th traffic death and 25th pedestrian death of 2023.