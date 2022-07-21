James Ascensio is seen in a mug shot provided by the San Jose Police Dept.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Five years after a San Jose father of three was murdered in a brazen home invasion, police said detectives have found and arrested his alleged killers.

Khanh Kieu, 54, of San Jose, was shot to death inside his home on Misty Glen Court in south San Jose on the afternoon of June 21, 2018. “Kieu left behind his wife and young children,” Officer Steve Aponte said.

Homicide detectives said their investigation led them to two suspects: Robert James Ascensio, 46, of Modesto, and Juvenal Arellano, 38, of Milpitas. On July 14 the San Jose Police Department Covert Response Unit arrested both men and they were booked into jail.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Arellano and Ascencio this week.

Surveillance video captured images from the 2018 murder. In the video, three men in a black Lexus sedan pull up to Kieu’s house. The men dart out of the Lexus and break into the house. After Kieu was shot, the trio flees the scene without stealing anything from the house.

Police did not say if a third suspect has been arrested yet in connection to the case.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation,” Aponte said.

Ascensio’s mug shot shows that he has San Jose’s area code, “408” tattooed on his forehead.

