SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fire erupted in a San Jose building on the 300 block of W St. John Street on Friday morning, the fire department said.

San Jose firefighters said one patient was injured and taken for treatment. They have closed the street between Almaden and N Autumn as of 6:45 a.m.

Please avoid the area as traffic will be impacted. https://t.co/PPWNApX0bF — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 5, 2021

San Jose police said traffic will be impacted.