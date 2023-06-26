SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fourth of July is still a week away, but some Bay Area residents may already be hearing fireworks. That’s a concern for firefighters across the Bay Area, including San Jose — where fireworks are illegal.

It’s about to get really hot in San Jose, and firefighters are warning that heat, mixed with fireworks, is a recipe for disaster.

The San Jose Fire Department has been dealing with people putting on illegal fireworks shows almost every night.

“In Santa Clara County, and specifically San Jose, all fireworks are illegal,” said James Dobson, SJFD deputy fire chief. The fire department clarified that fireworks are only legal within the City of Gilroy

Dobson says that by this time last year, the county received more than 800 requests for illegal fireworks and issued 13 citations. And Dobson says someone was burned after setting off fireworks.

“Typically we have injuries on a yearly basis,” he said. “People usually get burned or as a result of an explosion have some sort of trauma.”

And with the heat on the way this week, fireworks also mean fire danger.

“Because it’s summer, our fuel moisture has decreased and our heat has increased. Therefore we consider this wildland burn season and outside burning is shut down,” Dobson said.

The fire department is encouraging residents to report fireworks HERE. Firefighters have a better chance of going after people shooting off illegal fireworks.