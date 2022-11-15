SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet.

The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose.

“Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the tweet continued. Whether the fire was caused by a pop or explosion has not been confirmed.

The fire was reported to the SJFD at 11:06 a.m., the tweet concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.