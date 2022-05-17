SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters are working to stop a two-alarm fire at a two-story apartment in San Jose, according to a tweet midday Tuesday.

The fire, currently a two-alarm blaze, was reported on the 1500 block of Fitchville Avenue. It was first called in at 9:55 a.m.

There are a total of six units in the impacted building, a follow-up tweet states. Three units “sustained significant damage to attic and second floor of units,” the tweet continues. “Crews reporting good knockdown on fire and continuing to check for extension. No reports of injuries at this time.”

One patient was taken to the hospital due to burn injuries, another follow-up tweet states.