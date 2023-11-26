(KRON) — Three mobile structures have been lost, two residents were displaced and a dog is unaccounted for after a fire in San Jose Sunday night, San Jose Fire officials said.

The fire was called in at around 7:21 p.m. near Cleaves Avenue. It was upgraded to a second-degree fire around 7:37 p.m. Officials said it started in a motor home between a liquor store and a residential building. Firefighters were able to knock it down by 7:50 p.m.

The fire resulted in minor damage to the residential building, but no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.