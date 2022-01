Fire on 1800 block of Ashmeade Ct in San Jose on Jan. 24, 2022 (Courtesy: San Jose Fire Department via Twitter)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One San Jose firefighter has minor injuries after falling off the roof of a townhouse on fire.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire on the 1800 block of Ashmeade Ct. was called in around 11:45 a.m. and knocked out by 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said.

The San Jose Police Department were helping with traffic control during the response.