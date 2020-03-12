San Jose firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, at least 50 others under observation

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A firefighter with the San Jose Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
City manager Dave Sykes says at least 50 other firefighters who may have been in contact with the patient are now under observation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
