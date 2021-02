SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department closed Bascom Ave early Wednesday morning to respond to a fire in an abandoned building.

The street was closed between San Carlos Ave and Naglee Ave around 3 a.m.

The fire has been declared “under control”, and some of the companies have been released from the scene. We’re still putting water on some hot spots, and will have crews here until daylight. Bascom continues to be closed for now. pic.twitter.com/L23ahqA0zt — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 3, 2021

By 4 a.m., fire officials were able to get the fire under control and some companies left the scene. SJFD said some firefighters will remain on scene until sunrise, which will be about three hours later.