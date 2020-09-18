SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An auto body shop in San Jose was on fire early Friday.
The San Jose Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. at 3701 Monterey Rd. Fire officials said the fire was out within an hour.
No injuries were reported.
Latest Stories:
- San Jose firefighters extinguish early auto body shop fire
- Bilingual newspaper celebrates heritage, keeps Latino community connected
- US to ban people from downloading TikTok or WeChat apps this weekend
- San Leandro council condemns white supremacy in resolution
- Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal