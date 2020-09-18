San Jose firefighters extinguish early auto body shop fire

Tesla SJFD crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An auto body shop in San Jose was on fire early Friday.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. at 3701 Monterey Rd. Fire officials said the fire was out within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

