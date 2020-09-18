San Jose firefighters extinguish early auto body shop fire

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) -- A resolution condemning white nationalist and white supremacist hate groups and declaring support for classifying the Ku Klux Klan as a domestic terrorist organization under federal law was unanimously approved last week by the San Leandro City Council.

The council action followed community requests for formal action to condemn white supremacy in the wake of protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, the city said in an announcement.