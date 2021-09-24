San Jose firefighters head to Shasta County to assist with Fawn Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose fire personnel headed to Shasta County Friday afternoon to assist with a large brush fire that has forced mandatory evacuations.

The San Jose Fire Department sent a strike team to provide mutual aid on the Fawn Fire burning in Shasta County.

As of Friday morning, the blaze has burned more than 5,850 acres and is 10% contained.

Cal Fire said 25 structures have been destroyed and more than 9,000 remain threatened.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for the following areas:

Evacuation orders

All roads east of Interstate 5, north of Old Oregon Trail all the way north to Shasta Lake

All of Holiday Road south of Old Oregon Trail.

All roads north of Old Oregon Trail at Akrich north to Pine Grove & east of Interstate 5.

Tierra Oaks and the surrounding area.

All roads east of Dry Creek along Elk Trail east, north to Shasta Lake, and back down Dry Creek.

All roads off Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain north to Interstate 5.

All roads off Bear Mountain in both directions between Dry Creek and Old Oregon Trail.

Evacuation warnings

All roads on the west side of Interstate 5, west to the railroad tracks and on the north side of Shasta Dam Boulevard north to Old Oregon trail.

All roads west of Interstate 5all roads west of Interstate 5 to Ashby between Pine Grove and Shasta Dam.

All roads west of Interstate 5 to Ashby between Pine Grove and Shasta Dam.

All roads west of Interstate 5 to the railroad tracks, south of Bass Dr to Old Oregon Trail.

All areas north of Highway 299, East of I-5, to Old Oregon Trail, to Pine Grove Avenue.

An inmate firefighter from the Trinity River Conservation Camp uses a drip torch to slow the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns about 10 miles north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sep. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

A helicopter drops water on the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Inmate firefighters clear brush while battling the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sep. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

A temporary evacuation shelter will be at the Church of the Nazarene located at 2255 Bechelli Ln. in Redding.

Authorities said the fire was set by a Bay Area woman who has since been arrested. The woman was identified as 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto.

Souverneva was due in court Friday afternoon.

She is also being investigated for starting other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said.