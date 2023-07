(KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a one-alarm fire at a residential structure on Blue Rock Court, according to the San Jose Fire Department. Residents in the area are being advised to use caution around emergency personnel and equipment.

A photo posted to SJFD’s Twitter shows at least two fire vehicles at the scene, which appears to be an apartment or duplex complex.

There were no initial reports of injuries or displacements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.