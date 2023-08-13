SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –Firefighters were battling a wildfire on Mount Hamilton Road in the East Foothills of San Jose early Sunday. This was a very visible fire, burning right on the mountaintop in San Jose.

Thankfully, a fire station was close to the blaze — about 10 minutes away.

The fire burned overnight extremely close to one home. Firefighters were able to put it out before it impacted any kind of structure.

The San Jose Fire Department says it was a “Tier 2″ wildfire on Mt. Hamilton. The department sent out crews with its strike team, along with Cal Fire also sending out units.

The fire burned around 1.5 to two acres overnight. People even drove by tweeting out about it, saying how visible the fire was from the freeway.

Bay City News contributed to this report.