Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

San Jose firefighters rescue driver from flipped car

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose fire officials responded to a church parking lot where they found a car completely flipped early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

When firefighters arrived to the corner of Leigh Avenue and Moorpark Avenue a little before 1 a.m., they were able to quickly pull the driver out of the car.

The driver was transported with minor injuries.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

Officials took to Twitter to remind drivers and passengers to always wear your seat belt and observe the speed limit.

No additional details were made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News