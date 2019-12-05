San Jose firefighters rescue driver from flipped car

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose fire officials responded to a church parking lot where they found a car completely flipped early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

When firefighters arrived to the corner of Leigh Avenue and Moorpark Avenue a little before 1 a.m., they were able to quickly pull the driver out of the car.

The driver was transported with minor injuries.

— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 5, 2019

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

Officials took to Twitter to remind drivers and passengers to always wear your seat belt and observe the speed limit.

No additional details were made available.