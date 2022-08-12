(KRON) — Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Calmor Court after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building, according to a tweet from SJFD. Heavy smoke and flames are present due to a gas meter being struck.

The fire has extended into the attic of the building, a two-story, four-unit apartment building. There are no reports of injuries at this time. PG&E has responded and secured the electrical, according to a subsequent tweet. People are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.