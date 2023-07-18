(KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle fire near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Savaker Street, according to a tweet from the San Jose Fire Department. The one-alarm fire started in an RV before spreading to other vehicles.

SJFD received multiple calls around 9:39 a.m. reporting smoke in the area, a department spokesperson told KRON4. A single engine was dispatched for investigation and an RV was discovered burning at the intersection of Lincoln and Savaker. The RV was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to six other vehicles and a forklift.

No injuries have been reported.

Currently, there are 11 units and 26 personnel on the scene. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, SJFD said.

Motorists are being advised to use caution around fire personnel and equipment.

KRON On is streaming live news now

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.