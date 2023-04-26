(KRON) — Firefighters are on the scene of a one-alarm fire at a residential building in the area of the 1400 block of North San Pedro, according to a tweet from the San Jose Fire Department. Streets are closed in the area of Gish and North San Pedro and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Photos tweeted out by the San Jose FD showed serious damage to the interior of the residence with charred furniture and blackened walls.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for another hour, according to SJFD.