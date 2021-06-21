San Jose flea market vendors plan hunger strike ahead of city council vote

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – Berryessa Flea Market vendors are planning to start a hunger strike on Monday, demanding city leaders and developers protect vendors from being displaced by new development.

The strike comes a day before the San Jose City Council votes on rezoning plans that would force the closure of two-thirds of the Berryessa Flea Market, to allow for the development of tech offices, apartments and retail near transit – known as the Berryessa BART Urban Village.

The 430 vendors, who are largely immigrant and family-operated vendors, have relied on the operations of the market since it opened more than 60 years ago. They worry the development will permanently close all the vendors.

This is because the 3.4 million square foot urban development project would shrink the flea market’s land from 15 to 5 acres.

The Bumb family, which owns the land, has promised to not evict any vendors before the current flea market closes and to give families a one-year notice before they are expected to leave. This means warnings could be issued no earlier than July 1, 2023.

The Bumb family also would contribute $2.5 million to support vendors with relocation costs. About $500,000 will go out in October and the additional $2 million dispersed at the one-year closing mark.

But vendors want a plan from the city to preserve their livelihood and the future of the flea market, known as La Pulga.

During a Friday protest at San Jose City Hall Plaza, vendors called on the city to defer the Tuesday vote for 90 days, allowing the city to mediate negotiations between the Bumb family and vendors.

“So far from what we have heard of the city, they are throwing their hands in the air and saying we have done all we can do and this is the best you are going to get so shut up and take it,” a vendor said in a video posted on the Berryessa Flea Market Vendors Association’ Twitter page. “But we are not going to take it.”

Through those negotiations, the Berryessa Flea Market Vendors Association hopes to create a community benefits plan with the Bumbs, more land and financial assistance to recreate the Flea Market, assistance for impacted vendors and a process that centers vendors in planning for the future of the community-owned Flea Market.

The project under consideration Tuesday is zoned to include roughly 365,000 square feet of commercial space and 2,800 residential units — rezoning a 61.5-acre portion of the site for up to 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and up to 3,450 homes.

The vendors are holding a press conference to announce the hunger strike at noon Monday at San Jose City Hall Plaza, 200 E. Santa Clara St.

On Tuesday, lawmakers will also consider creating a Flea Market Advisory Group, which will have vendor representation, to plan how money will be allocated to vendors and how vendors will be offered a new spot.

The Tuesday meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and can be accessed via zoom on this website.