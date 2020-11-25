San Jose food bank still accepting Thanksgiving donations

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic has been destructive to several industries, resulting in layoffs and minimal job prospects. Families are seeking help from food banks to keep their pantries stocked.

The Sacred Heart Food Bank in San Jose is feeding thousands and could use your help.

Sacred Heart worker Demone Carter says they are still accepting donated turkeys on Wednesday for their community’s Thanksgiving tables.

“To have $100 worth of groceries, a turkey, a ham, people are very appreciative of that,” Carter said.

He said their Thanksgiving distribution ends up being about a 50 lb box per family.

People in need can come pick up food from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The food bank also accepts hygiene items, blankets, sleeping bags, tents and tarps for donation, as as well as money to fund more distributions.

“We want to show here at Sacred Heart that poverty is not something that happens to someone else,” said Carter. “This is something that happens to your neighbors and it’s our responsibility as a community to come together.”

If you can’t stop buy the San Jose food bank to drop off donations, send a monetary donation here.