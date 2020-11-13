San Jose food relief program provides groceries to those affected by COVID-19

SAN MATEO, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California. San Mateo High School students are counting thousands of cans of food and donated packaged food items for their annual food drive. The students are hoping to surpass 100,000 pounds of food. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (BCN) – San Jose community members who have faced hardships due to COVID-19 can participate in the city’s food relief program, city officials announced.

Since Oct. 21, the city of San Jose has partnered with Off The Grid and Veggielution to provide a free food delivery service to any community members at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and individuals who have suffered from employment or business interruptions due to the pandemic.

The program delivers free groceries including fresh produce, whole grains and protein, weekly through Dec. 30.

Individuals participating in another food program such as CalFresh are not eligible for this relief program.

For more information and to enroll, people can visit https://offthegrid.com/sjfoodrelief/.