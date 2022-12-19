SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A former San Jose High School football star was killed in a car crash while he was traveling home to California for the holidays.

Bryant Rosas was attempting to travel from Benedictine College in Kansas to San Jose when a snowstorm blew across Colorado on December 13, according to college officials.

“It is with great sorrow that we must tell you of the passing of Benedictine College junior Bryant Rosas. Please keep Bryant and his family in your prayers,” the college’s sports department wrote in a message to students.

He was “eager to see his family when a snowstorm hit and caused the tragic death of a beautiful soul,” according to a GoFundMe page set up for his funeral expenses.

Rosas was known for his love of football and music, friendly personality, and singing.

Head football coach Joel Osborn said Rosas had an incredible work ethic. “The kids respect him because he worked hard and he was always smiling and energetic and positive,” Osborn told News Press. “He’d be walking past my office singing. He was just a joy to be around.”

Bryant Rosas (Image courtesy San Jose City College)

One of his Benedictine classmates wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Every time I saw him on campus he would smile and wave and it would brighten my day. A truly amazing man.”

In 2021, Rosas played football for San Jose City College as an offensive lineman. San Jose City College tweeted, “We will miss your energetic personality, warm smile and locker room concerts.”

Benedictine College will hold a memorial service on campus when students return from winter break in January.