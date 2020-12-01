San Jose gang member charged with assaulting police officers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose gang member has been charged with assaulting two police officers.

In a statement, county officials said 22-year-old Rodel Pulido will be arraigned on two counts of assaulting a police officer with an officer’s gun during an arrest last week.

The bullet nearly hit two officers, officials said.

It happened Nov. 27 when two officers pulled Pulido over for a traffic stop on Avalani Avenue in San Jose.

According to authorities, Pulido refused to get out of the car and “continued to act suspiciously and be uncooperative,” making several phone calls while in and out of the car.

Authorities said unknown people began arriving at the scene and when they decided to cuff Pulido, he resisted and was able to grab the gun of an officer and fire a single round, which ricocheted another officer in the leg.

That officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

A loaded .40 caliber untraceable “ghost gun” was found under the driver’s seat in Pulido’s car, as well as a large amount of cocaine and $1,000 in cash.

Pulido will be arraigned on two counts of assaulting a police officer with a firearm, felony resisting or deterring an officer with force, and other charges. If convicted, he faces a lengthy prison sentence.