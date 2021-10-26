San Jose gives update on homeless encampment management strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — For much of the pandemic and as shelter-in-place orders were in full effect to stop the spread of COVID-19, the city of San Jose put a pause on its homeless encampment management and abatement procedures.

As a result, many encampments throughout the city grew significantly.

The city released a status report on its encampment management strategy and its safe relocation policy.

In response to growing encampments, city leaders introduced a total of 14 referrals related to encampment management since the start of the year — currently, eight are complete and six are in progress.

The report outlines the city’s efforts in resuming pre-pandemic encampment management and abatement procedures.

Courtesy: City of San Jose.

As the state began to reopen during the summer and ahead of schools resuming for in-person instruction, the city implemented a 150-foot buffer around schools, away from public right-of-ways, defined where encampments cannot be located, and increased encampment abatements.

The City council will consider a list of future setbacks or buffer zones, that indicate where encampments cannot be located, which include:

City park playgrounds;

Mobile home fencing;

Residential fences that are adjacent to City property;

Hospitals including trauma and behavioral settings; and

Areas near waterways.

Between May and August, there were 18 abatements that were conducted within the school buffer zone.

The report says “staff worked proactively with encampment residents to reduce the number of encampments within the school buffer zone, thereby reducing the number of abatements needed as the new school year began in August.”

Courtesy: City of San Jose.

Trash Pick Up

The report also highlights trash services the city provides to encampments along waterways throughout San Jose.

Currently, the city is providing consistent trash pick-up service along Interstate 280 to Story Road, Tully Road to Capitol Expressway, Interstate 880 to Hazlett Way, and 50 small sites.

The city’s BeautifySJ and its partners are continuing to pick up trash from approximately 220 active encampments every two weeks.

Goodwill continues to provide trash collection at low-touch sites, the San Jose Conservations Corps collects trash at encampments mainly located along with trail areas, and city staff manages trash services with vendors at encampments that tend to be larger with complex service needs.

From January to August, a total of 1,689 tons of trash, bio-waste, household hazardous waste has been picked up and disposed of by BeautifySJ from city streets, sidewalks, and creeks.

“The greatest challenge is the City’s limited ability to address non-compliant, disruptive behaviors impacting surrounding neighborhoods and businesses,” the report reads.

“These behaviors often stem from co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders that the current continuum of care through the collaboration with Housing, outreach contractors, and County Behavioral Health Services is unable to manage to levels that effectively serve the person in crisis.”

Courtesy: City of San Jose.

Program Challenges

Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Jones and Cocunilmemeber Matt Mahan have put forth several recommendations to address staff shortages, improve the hiring process for vacant BeautifySJ positions and allow families to park their vehicles near the school their children attend.

Councilmember David Cohen also introduced several recommendations that aim to address the city’s homeless situation that he says is “effective, compassionate, and sustainable.”

Cohen states that abatement should be a last resort, citing that the city has spent nearly $5 million on clearing out and closing down encampments — compared to just $800,000 spent on outreach and engagement.

“With steep growth over the last few years in the number of encampments in San José, as well as the population of the encampments, it is clear that any solutions to homelessness must be built on a foundation of effective encampment management,” said Cohen in the memo.

The city is set to go over the status report and vote on the recommendations at Tuesday’s city council meeting.