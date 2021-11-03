San Jose Halloween homicide suspects arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police announced that two suspects have been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred on Halloween.

The incident occurred on the 5200 block of Great Oaks Drive at around 3:40 p.m. on October 31.

Police responded and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they later died.

Upon investigating, police determined 26-year-old Alfred Castillo and 27-year-old Efrain Anzures as suspects and arrested them soon after.

Castillo was located the same day and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and accessory to homicide.

Anzures was located on November 1 and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

This is the city’s 29th homicide of 2021.

