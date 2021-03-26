San Jose high school football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay high school had to put its football games on pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bellarmine College Preparatory, an all-male, Jesuit preparatory school in San Jose, canceled its JV and Varsity football games scheduled Friday at St. Francis.

The school’s athletic department named COVID for the reasoning behind the cancelations, but did not provide any more details.

All Bay Area counties got the green light to resume outdoor youth sports on Feb. 26.

